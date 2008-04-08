Leadership, as defined by Generation Y women

Though many more women are taking leadership positions on Wall Street and Congress, and an increasing number of women are starting their own businesses, many Generation Y women do not want to take on the traditional idea of leadership.

Generation Y workers seem much more fixated with trying to make the world a better place than previous generations. Increasingly, students fresh out of college and MBA graduates want to work for socially responsible companies. A survey released last September by New Impact, a San Francisco, Calif.- based international nonprofit focused on corporate social responsibility, surveyed 2,113 MBA students, with about 80 percent saying that they would seek socially responsible employment at some point in their careers, and 59 percent adding that they would do so immediately upon graduating.

Up until recently, people who wanted to help save the environment were stereotyped as “hippie tree huggers” and largely written off. So recently that Megan DiScullo a 2006 Georgetown graduate with a bachelor’s in international business and marketing heard those stereotypes back when she was in college just a few years ago. But no longer.

“Investment banking used to be really big,” DiScullo said, “but now this is the next big thing.”

A business can be defined as socially responsible when it has ethical and environmentally beneficial business practices. This concept resonates with newcomers to the workforce, so much so that it actually even drew DiScullo away from another company and toward her current place of employment, Edelman, a New York-based communications firm, specifically because of its CSR program.

“I wanted to work for a company that not only talks the talk, but walks the walk. We actually work on these programs ourselves,” DiScullo said.

As an account executive at Edelman, DiScullo is not only able to work as a part of the CSR program and with other non-government organizations and private companies but she is also able to work with other companies’ CSR programs herself, offering suggestions and helping them create plans to implement in their own offices.