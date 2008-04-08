Yesterday, I wrote about making your emails personal . Today, I’ll write about increasing your open rate and click-throughs by making your emails targeted and relevant. And don’t forget to subscribe so you don’t miss the final post in the series about email design.

To make your emails targeted and relevant, you need to know a little

about your audience. Commonly though, marketers only ask for an email

address to activate a new subscriber to a list (this is a good

strategy, but I’ll save that for another blog post). But there are

other ways to get more information from your list.

Click here to continue reading Targeted and Relevant – 3 Easy Ways To Improve Your Email Campaigns Today