This mornings Zero Process Time: 42 Minutes Wake Up Call: What do I mean by “learning” if this is a never-ending journey? Discover the intelligent spot between weak-minded thoughts and high minded attitude Each hour of my life is my own when I am the owner of attitude and thoughts The Host:

Be respectful of their home, I am a guest here, so be a guest. Focus on the merit, on aspects such as Yves Chouinard and his concept of the “Slow Company” – don’t be enamored by titles by resonance. Good to see Tim Ferriss being mentioned, I enjoyed, I was pleasantly surprised by the creative dynamism of his site when I visited it last year.

The Infomating Gadfly:

Vlingo is kind of interesting – this whole idea of voice recognition and adapting to it means developing a new kind of skill. It is relatively easy for me to think and type – there is an innate relationship, flow and connection that has been built between my fingers and my mind – but I don’t have the same autonomic capacity when dictating. Dictation requires a totally different mindset than hand-mind reflection. Da kine Media:

John Mayer’s song “Say” has been banging at my mind ever since “Man in a Womb” came to an abrupt end – I can credit it for leading me to this particular journey. Yet I cannot forget that the underlying flow is still that which is in found in Bob Seger’s Roll me Way. Is that something one grows out of or one accepts – Theo’s Corner:

How do I give theology a human name other than focusing on how media and environment has absorbed and processed it. The great thing about the word “theology” is that it can be a compass to look at a world that so many are afraid of looking at, never mind understanding. Yet its everywhere, this Martin Luther King Jr. opinion piece in yesterday’s NYTimes is a casing point. It reminded me that MLK was a preacher first before he was the “light” others see him as. Hope does not come from following lights, it comes from studying and absorbing what is intelligent in any human being. It is not right to become a blind follower or see light in others. We must find our own, we must learn to shine to create a life – not to be seen. We learn most when we teach not when we sit in pews waving designer t-shirts and identifying with life at the most superficial level. Then I guess that is what is intriguing about looking at theo, we only notice it if we open our eyes. Web 0.0 Picks:

The lesson I learned early on is that one learns more from learning from people who are different to ourselves. I have two blogs in my system that I have filed under “Bohemians”, but that is not an insult, it simply says the ways portrayed in the respective blogs are not ones I am familiar with. The first is PROTEINOS – who didn’t catch my eye because of their design faculty but because they started their own journey in 1998, a year that I now closely identify with. Then there is ERRANT AESTHETE, it is equisite but still beyond me. I have a practical nature, but what this site shows me is that the pathway to elegance is one of appreciation – that is a long road for me, but at least now I have chosen to be on it. Blast from the Past: 10 Personal Time Laws from a Time Guru

I wrote the “Time Guru” posting at AO in September 2003. I wasn’t suggesting that I am a “Time Guru” but this is how the words flowed from my mind at that time. Consquently I did find a “Time Guru” worthy of being called a “Time Guru” in David Allen and “Getting Things Done” is a text that still sits on my office desk today. I have come so far in terms of my attitude and approach to time, that now I look back at this and it looks so mechanical and naive – but that is what taking a journey should teach, to see ourselves in the learning curve – and not simply as we would wish others to see us (brand). What follows are some of the examples that have come from my life and how I manage my time.

1. Manage technology wisely rather than let technology manage you

2. Make time parameters explicit for when you get in and when you get out

3. Know thy brain and how it processes information

4. Take personal responsibility for being alive.

5. Have a back up plan

6. Fill in the 10 to 20 minute waiting periods with something relaxing or profound

7. Recognize that an average of 30% of your day will go to waste and that is normal

8. Notice the minutes that you say you don’t have

9. Throw things away, and file things on a “wash and work” basis

10. Do your job not everybody else’s. Address the situation if you’re not doing yours. Examples/FootNotes to Time Laws

1. Utilize the simplist technology available not the one with the greatest number of bells and whistles. Don’t forget that paper is just as useful as your PDA. Also appreciate that clarity and efficiency takes time to do in order to save time and no technology solution can make up for a failure to plan or take personal account or inventory of your own activity. 2. Let people know when you have to leave and don’t get expect sympathy for your time choices. If you don’t set time parameters expect frequent time overruns. 3. Understand how the brain retains information. It can process more in a shorter time frame ie 30 minutes. Take the breaks, eat right because you wouldn’t treat your car the way most people treat their mind and body. Understand that people process one main idea at a time and most absorb information through the eyes more efficiently than they do through their ears. Also have fun, the things that upset us are usually trivial pursuits and we don’t spend much time the things that will one day upset us. 4.It is your life and how you choose to live depends on the philosophy you bring to it. Bring a negative, overworked life that has no philosophical or foundational base and expect nasty things to happen. The body and mind respects positive approaches to life, that ability to lookahead and know what you want out of the life. Learn to see the productive side of everything unless your lawyer would instruct you not to. 5.There will be many occasions when the thing you wanted to do are either cancelled or changed by circumstance. We create contingencies in our financial life by taking out insurance, there should be contingencies for what we are going to do when we things don’t go to plan or we encounter the unexpected.

6.Utilize wait states. Instead of getting frustrated standing in a queue or waiting for an appointment, find a physical exercise or a mental exercise to do – use the dead time more creatively not necessarily more productively. 7.Lose the perfectionism, train your mind to look for the gold not the left over ore in any interaction or situation. Efficiency is not 100% and can never be 100% unless you are looking to burn out and die young. Be an enterprise martial artist rather than a clock-watcher or an efficiency freak. 8.Remember when you said you didn’t have time in the morning as you rushed out or when you couldn’t find that passport for a umpteenth time so prepare the day before. When you tell your spouse that you don’t have a minute to waste, then reflect the same way when you get into a meeting which overruns by an hour due to inefficient habits. (That’s 60 times the minutes you told your spouse you didn’t have). 9.Don’t get lost in the clutter. It is a poor philosophy that says that clutter is a lifestyle. Discipline doesn’t come by snapping fingers, it comes by a constant attention to what should be thrown away, what should be filed and what is important and what is not. Remember people can be clutter just as much as reports can be, so determine your priority. A “Wash & Work” basis follows the same principle as dishes in a kitchen, leave them pile up and you’ve got a whole lot of mess to handle. As a corrolary don’t spend time tidying up things that don’t need tidying up – it is all about knowing what is important. 10.Constantly firefighting? Constantly tearing your hair out about all the things that are out of control. Ask yourself if you are contributing to the problem. Do a time log, and at the end of the week look back and see how and why you spent your time and then align it with the expectations you agreed with your boss. Is there a gap or is their alignment? These are just some of my time laws that I utilize in my life. I am not saying that you should copy me but I suggest that you create your own time laws because only you know the context and circumstances of your own life.

