The Leading Edge – Help Wanted: President, USA

With

the media’s teeth firmly embedded in the necks of the three

Presidential candidates, it’s become increasing unclear what we can

truly believe or not believe about them. But one thing is clear. The

ambivalence that voters feel toward Obama, Clinton and McCain tells us

more about ourselves than about them.

The reason for that

ambivalence is that there is something that each possesses that appeals

to us, but there are other qualities about each of them that cause us

to pause and be wary.

In order to relax our guards, sign on the

dotted line, and put our faith in a Presidential candidate, he or she

will need to engender in us: Trust, Confidence and Respect.

So

here’s the rub. Obama has inspired (unless the new spate of allegations

ruins it) trust and respect, but not confidence (given his lack of

experience); McCain has also inspired trust and respect, but not

confidence (given his lack of broad based experience and, sorry to

admit the obvious, his age); Clinton has instilled confidence (due to

her and Bill’s combined experience, but sorry Hillary, you ain’t very

inspiring), but not trust or respect.

Until a candidate

spontaneously evokes all of these three qualities, he or she will

continue to trigger dissonance in us. Dissonance occurs when what we

see or hear doesn’t match what we feel, a.k.a. What are you going to do

for me?/What are you going to do to me?

These elements are equally important in a CEO, especially of a public company, where all eyes are upon them.