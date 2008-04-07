advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Put Style In Your Lifestyle

By Chris Dannen1 minute Read

Sure, spring is rainy, but why compromise aesthetics with some bright orange Gore-Tex parka that would look more appropriate on the slopes than on Broadway? 7’s trench does the job — with panache. Made of gabardine and cut like a blazer, it’s a form-fitting, lightweight and liner-less shell for those blustery, spring-is-coming days. $325.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life