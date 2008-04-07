Make It Personal – 3 Easy Ways To Improve Your Email Campaigns Today

Sometimes with all the Web 2.0 hullabaloo, we stray from the communication basics that have worked so well for millennia. This week, I will show you three easy methods guarenteed to improve your open rates and click throughs – and they are so simple that they are often over-looked. Today’s is the first in the three part series: making your email personal.

Make it personal: Study after study has shown that

personal emails work better than generic ones. Your emails should start

with “Hello [recipient’s name],”. Your email shouldn’t sound like it

was spat out of the corporation marketing bot. You should know your

audience enough to gauge what will matter to them.

Making your email personal involves two aspects: the copywriting and

the database (think of it as the right-brain and left-brain of your

communication strategy).

