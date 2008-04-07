Make It Personal – 3 Easy Ways To Improve Your Email Campaigns Today

Sometimes with all the Web 2.0 hullabaloo, we stray from the
communication basics that have worked so well for millennia. This week,
I will show you three easy methods guarenteed to improve your open
rates and click throughs – and they are so simple that they are often
over-looked. Today’s is the first in the three part series: making your
email personal.
Make it personal: Study after study has shown that
personal emails work better than generic ones. Your emails should start
with “Hello [recipient’s name],”. Your email shouldn’t sound like it
was spat out of the corporation marketing bot. You should know your
audience enough to gauge what will matter to them.
Making your email personal involves two aspects: the copywriting and
the database (think of it as the right-brain and left-brain of your
communication strategy).
