The Seven “T’s” of Oz to Your Personal Transformation

Keeping in the tradition of providing clever and entertaining instruction for people to grow their lives, I have teamed up with a new author, Leslie Ann Smith, to help develop an outstanding leadership project based on one of our film classics, “The Wizard of Oz.”

The film’s plot is easily condensed and allows for an immediate organizational behavioral approach that anyone can identify with: lonely and sad Kansas farm girl Dorothy Gale (her complete name) dreams of a better place, without torment against her dog Toto from a hateful neighbor spinster, so she plans to run away. During a fierce tornado, Dorothy is struck on the head and transported to a land (Munchkin Land) “beyond the rainbow” where she meets magical characters from her Kansas life transformed within her unconscious dream state. After travels down a Yellow Brick Road to the Land of Oz (Emerald City), and the defeat of the Wicked Witch of the West, Dorothy and her friends (the Tin Woodman, the Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion) are rewarded by the great Wizard of Oz with their heart’s desires – and Dorothy is enabled to return home to Kansas by locating the depths of her inner self. This brings me to our project and it’s valuable and entertaining perspective for us all to learn from the cast of characters.

When we think about the reasons that one must take better care of their life, it would be smart to begin thinking outside of the norm for your way of accepting the perceived. This is your first step to a new you – personal prosperity – and freedom from the chains of bondage.

There are seven principles that each of us must follow to begin the “long walk on a short path!” This text offers a transformation through my hunger for knowledge and my thirst for instruction. Yes, there is a difference between “hunger” and “thirst” and the seven inherent steps will not only define them for you, they will prepare you to accept your right to choose the future that is awaiting your new transformation into greatness.

The seven principles, if they were an apple, would allow me to take a bite to quench my hunger for change.

They are outlined as: