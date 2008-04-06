The Seven “T’s” of Oz to Your Personal Transformation

A Long Walk On A Short Path
Keeping in the tradition of providing clever and entertaining instruction for people to grow their lives, I have teamed up with a new author, Leslie Ann Smith, to help develop an outstanding leadership project based on one of our film classics, “The Wizard of Oz.”
The film’s plot is easily condensed and allows for an immediate organizational behavioral approach that anyone can identify with: lonely and sad Kansas farm girl Dorothy Gale (her complete name) dreams of a better place, without torment against her dog Toto from a hateful neighbor spinster, so she plans to run away. During a fierce tornado, Dorothy is struck on the head and transported to a land (Munchkin Land) “beyond the rainbow” where she meets magical characters from her Kansas life transformed within her unconscious dream state. After travels down a Yellow Brick Road to the Land of Oz (Emerald City), and the defeat of the Wicked Witch of the West, Dorothy and her friends (the Tin Woodman, the Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion) are rewarded by the great Wizard of Oz with their heart’s desires – and Dorothy is enabled to return home to Kansas by locating the depths of her inner self. This brings me to our project and it’s valuable and entertaining perspective for us all to learn from the cast of characters.
When we think about the reasons that one must take better care of their life, it would be smart to begin thinking outside of the norm for your way of accepting the perceived. This is your first step to a new you – personal prosperity – and freedom from the chains of bondage.
There are seven principles that each of us must follow to begin the “long walk on a short path!” This text offers a transformation through my hunger for knowledge and my thirst for instruction. Yes, there is a difference between “hunger” and “thirst” and the seven inherent steps will not only define them for you, they will prepare you to accept your right to choose the future that is awaiting your new transformation into greatness.
The seven principles, if they were an apple, would allow me to take a bite to quench my hunger for change.
They are outlined as:
1. Think (the Future Picture)
2. Tongue (Words of Wisdom: Voice)
3. Transition the Mind (the Scarecrow)
4. Transform the Heart (the Tin Woodman)
5. Totality of Courage (the Cowardly Lion)
6. Tortuous (Full of Twists and Turns)
7. Toxic (Leadership, Behaviors, Values)
As we seek to experience change for our lives, we must first try to construct our future picture. This means that we must already know what we want our future to look like when we get there. This form of thinking allows each of us to examine a word that for some is the opposite of what they may be using (your actions) in life now; proactive, the opposite of procrastination. Being proactive places you on a path that limits negative things from happening.
Using the characters from the Wizard of Oz and over the next few weeks, Smith and I will use this Blog as a vehicle to outline the seven principles for change that anyone can use to make significant deposits in their life. You’ll see glaring similarities between your life experiences and those of Dorothy Gale from Kansas, the Cowardly Lion, the Scarecrow, the Tin Woodman, Glenda -the Witch of the North, the Wicked Witch of the West, the Emerald City, and Munchkin Land. Your will be required to think “outside-the-box” for learning a new series of guiding principles. Beginning with the first trait, it’s actually quiet simple. In order to plan a better future for yourself, like Dorothy Gale, all you have to do is think.
This text also offers a transformation that prepares you to accept your right to choose the necessary tools for finding your voice. It will inspire you to help others with finding theirs. The future awaits those who are proactive in their search for knowledge. Smith and I will attempt to entertain and prepare you for a significant walk into greatness.
Practicing her own principles, Smith released a “Monograph” version of her upcoming book, “A Long Walk On A Short Path,” for anyone who is seeking to make an immediate change.
To get your copy, simply email me TODAY or contact Smith at lwsp@leslieasmith.com!
Publication Release Date: August 2008
Published by: Book Surge Publishing Company
Smith does an outstanding job and remains clever throughout her text keeping with the theme of Oz. Be prepared to learn, have fun, revisit your childhood, and GROW. This is one “NOT TO BE MISSED” and you will not be disappointed.