Internet Shadows are for the Weak

It’s no secret that the Internet has proven to be a
wonderfully powerful medium to engage key audiences and stimulate debate. For public relations professionals, the movement
of readers to social media outlets – such as blogs, wikis, communities,
microblogs, etc. – has opened up new channels to promote high-quality content
and thought leadership.
Transparency must serve as the foundation of Internet-based
communications. We have to demand it. That’s because the lack of a formal peer
review process in social media creates an environment in which rumor, innuendo
and intimidation can easily gain the upper hand.
I find it disconcerting when a professional has to hide in
the shadows when voicing an opinion on a topic.
It just happened with an in-house attorney at Cisco who came clean about
his authorship of a blog about patent trolling only when his identity was discovered.
Cisco Sued Because of Employee Blogging
http://gigaom.com/2008/03/24/cisco-sued-because-of-employee-blogging/
It’s occurring with entrepreneurs and venture capitalists
with two Web sites that allow them to trash each other in anonymity. Aren’t they in the business of building
innovation, wealth and value together?
If you have something to say in the blogosphere, on a
message board or in a social network…then do it with a strong, well
articulated position. Make yourself
known. Encourage debate. And blackball those who fail to live up to
that standard.
Hiding in the shadows is for the weak.
Marc Hausman is president/CEO of Strategic Communications
Group, a public relations consultancy based in Silver Spring, MD. Read more at: http://www.strategicguy.blogspot.com/.