Internet Shadows are for the Weak

It’s no secret that the Internet has proven to be a wonderfully powerful medium to engage key audiences and stimulate debate. For public relations professionals, the movement of readers to social media outlets – such as blogs, wikis, communities, microblogs, etc. – has opened up new channels to promote high-quality content and thought leadership.

Transparency must serve as the foundation of Internet-based

communications. We have to demand it. That’s because the lack of a formal peer

review process in social media creates an environment in which rumor, innuendo

and intimidation can easily gain the upper hand.

I find it disconcerting when a professional has to hide in

the shadows when voicing an opinion on a topic.

It just happened with an in-house attorney at Cisco who came clean about

his authorship of a blog about patent trolling only when his identity was discovered.

Cisco Sued Because of Employee Blogging

http://gigaom.com/2008/03/24/cisco-sued-because-of-employee-blogging/

It’s occurring with entrepreneurs and venture capitalists

with two Web sites that allow them to trash each other in anonymity. Aren’t they in the business of building

innovation, wealth and value together?

http://www.thefunded.com/