advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

QIK Stream of NY Web 2.0 Meetup

By Lynne d Johnson1 minute Read

I just got back from the NY Web 2.0 Meetup and the Women Who Tech after party. (I wrote about Women Who Tech in an earlier post this evening). While at the NY Web 2.0 Meetup I caught a bit of Eric Litman of Washington VC . And Gary Vaynerchuk (Gary Vee) presents Hustle 2.0 wine library tv talking about social media on QIK on the Nokia N95. It’s my first time doing this, and it’s a live stream from a mobile phone, so the quality isn’t that good. But the sound is pretty decent.
Enjoy the conversation.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life