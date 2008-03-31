Business Partnerships

There are extraordinarily few cases where 50/50 would be an appropriate split. If you are going to partner with someone do the following exercise. Take a clean sheet of paper and draw a line down the middle. Then write you name on the top of one side and your partners name on the other. Under your names write all of the things tangible (money, equipment, etc) and intangible (skills, technology, etc) that you bring to the business. 99% of the time you will find that one person has a list a mile long and the other is “riding on the cart while the other is pushing”. Use this list to promote discussion about what the appropriate ownership split should be.

