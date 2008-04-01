This Week in Women and Technology

This is somewhat a groundbreaking week when it comes to women and technology. This morning, I participated in Women Who Tech , a telesummit for women in technology. I served on a panel titled, Tooting Your Own Horn , with Megan Fitzgerald of Career By Choice, and Angie Chang of Women2.org. Podcasts and slideshows from the panel will be available at a later date, but there was an amazing amount of women in the room asking questions about how to build your brand both online and offline.

Fitzgerald’s information was invaluable, she offers a tool called the Online Identity Calcualator, which helps you to determine your online identity score based on what Google tells you about yourself. If you’re aiming for a certain career and a higher career level, then your score should be a 10, otherwise you have some work to do.

Because my score is a 10, I served as an example, during the panel, of how best to build your brand online. Some of the pointers I shared included:

Your name = Your brand – register your domain name as your own name, or the closest thing to your name. If you have a common name and it’s already taken, add a dash, or your middle initial, or your professional degree.

SEO your brand – use search engine optimization techniques to make sure your name/your brand comes up in google searches when people are look for you. Link to yourself from social networking sites where you can list your bio, like this site.

Your voice = Your brand – let your voice speak for you. Leave relevant comments on the blogs and online media sites that are most relevant to the topics that are affiliated with your brand. Write a blog, or signup to speak at conferences.

Keep it real – stay on brand. Make sure your message is focused in clear. You can contribute to many sites, but each site should reflect the brand you want to be.