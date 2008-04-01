The Latest in Learning Fast: edu-Twittering

A decade ago the hot app on everyone’s desktop was PointCast , a personalized headline service of content emblazoned across your screensaver through a pre- RSS feed. No typing required, no link to click through. While on the phone or talking with a colleague at your desk you could glean the day’s hot news or gather learning-bites you subscribed to receive. Downtime be damned.

Before overloading corporate servers and attention spans, it catalyzed an international conversation about new ways to deliver information and help people learn. A little push, a little pull.

Twit ahead to today, and hyper-connected status updates fill the tiny spaces in our days like expanding foam sealant.

Why not augment the question, “What Are You Doing?” with “What Are You Learning?” or even “What Can Others Learn From?”

Imagine the potential for discovery if the people who you follow through Twitter or any social-network status updates rounded out their contributions with something educational. Learning would zing wild and flow free.

Here’s how you can help.



1. Add news-to-use. If you micromessage personal feelings ala “… is feeling lazy tonight,” add something for the rest of us like, “Pizza at BestPitza on Sole Rd saved the night.” Even 1000 miles away, I might tuck away the tip and think to myself, “Lazy and clever” rather than “Lazy and wasting my time.”