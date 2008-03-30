The Leading Edge – Gore/Obama ’08, Obama/? ’12

(also at basil and spice)
A Presidential Prediction From the World of Emotional Intelligence
If
you haven’t noticed, more people act (or more accurately react) from
emotion than reason. If you need evidence of that, you are not only out
of touch with the world at large, but out of touch with your
world. Just ask any of people around you, who find you to be so
logical, but oh, so out of touch (Hillary, are you listening? Probably
not).
And now for a prediction.
Neither Clinton nor Obama
will receive enough delegates to capture the Democratic nomination on
the first ballot in August. That will then throw the convention open to
nominating its ultimate ticket.
By that time, the Democratic
party will feel as the rest of the country feels that Obama is great,
but just too inexperienced to do the job. Clinton, despite being
married, will feel too much like that crabby, spinster aunt who comes
to Thanksgiving, because you can’t find a way to uninvite her.
Given
those two powerful qualities, McCain will seem like the only grown up
for the job. And unless he self-immolates a la Howard Dean, he will be
viewed as a less lousy alternative than either Obama (for his
inexperience) and Clinton (for her negative personality). That said,
McCain will not be seen as someone that voters want, but merely someone
better than the other options.
Enter Nobel prize winner, Global
Warming (a.k.a. “visionary”), non-pushy, doesn’t need the money or job
Al Gore. By the time August rolls around, the unattractiveness of
Clinton’s ambition and to a lesser extent, Obama’s, will have
negatively impacted people desire for either. What will be fresh is
someone that voters pursue and want instead of people they feel stuck
with.
At that point Al Gore will be approached as a possible
candidate and receive counsel from his family and friends to the extent
of: “Al, what do you need this for? Your life and influence has been
much more positive and wide ranging than anything you ever did in
politics? Why would you want to now re-enter the “zero sum” back
stabbing world of politics?”
Al will respond with: “My core
value and life has been to be of service. My daddy did and so have I
for most of my adult life. I like being an educator on the problems of
global warming, but I may actually have more leverage to help that and
other initiatives as President. And besides, I will agree if elected to
only serve one term, where one of my most important roles is to mentor
Barack Obama to be the real President who makes change happen after I
leave office in 2012.”
And if this happens, as they say in fairy tales, “America will live happily every after.”
(c) 2008 Mark Goulston