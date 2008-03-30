The Leading Edge – Gore/Obama ’08, Obama/? ’12

A Presidential Prediction From the World of Emotional Intelligence

If

you haven’t noticed, more people act (or more accurately react) from

emotion than reason. If you need evidence of that, you are not only out

of touch with the world at large, but out of touch with your

world. Just ask any of people around you, who find you to be so

logical, but oh, so out of touch (Hillary, are you listening? Probably

not).

And now for a prediction.

Neither Clinton nor Obama

will receive enough delegates to capture the Democratic nomination on

the first ballot in June. That will then throw the convention open to

nominating its ultimate ticket.

By that time, the Democratic

party will feel as the rest of the country feels that Obama is great,

but just too inexperienced to do the job. Clinton, despite being

married, will feel too much like that crabby, spinster aunt who comes

to Thanksgiving, because you can’t find a way to uninvite her.

Given

those two powerful qualities, McCain will seem like the only grown up

for the job. And unless he self-immolates a la Howard Dean, he will be

viewed as a less lousy alternative than either Obama (for his

inexperience) and Clinton (for her negative personality). That said,

McCain will not be seen as someone that voters want, but merely someone

better than the other options.