8 Million Pieces of Paper to One!

I am an amazing organized person except for when I travel. For some reason, I carry 20 different sheets. Flight info, hotel info, googled directions, etc…. Even worse with the 10 emails shared with my wife and assistant with all my info to the point they have no idea where and when I will be anywhere. Then I found Tripit.com . All my info from all sources in one place and shareable! Trip it allows you to book from any source, email your confirmations to Trip it and it builds an Trip Plan for you.