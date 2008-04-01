An overview on video distribution services online

Nobody is really sure of where video is going online (in terms of business strategies), but everybody sees and understands the yearly 50% increase of UGV consumption. I’ve created this blog to throw ideas about the actual situation of video distribution, and talk about possible opportunities.

If we look at the existing models, we have:

– Youtube: easy to use, strong brand recognition, leader of the online video platforms, fully integrated in our cultural uses. The service is not very interesting for video producers who want to get control and monetize the video distribution process.

– Blinkx: they have an amazing engine that scans video content and insert in-video ads at relevant moments. They have 18 million hours of video indexed. Their ad sales team mostly work with media properties to enable them to monetize their audiovisual content online.

– Revver: Great for video producers looking to monetize their content. Good control over distribution. Too bad that the company bubbled up its numbers and failed to front the money they owned to the producers using their service (they had to borrow money that they technically generated through ads).

– Blip.tv: One of my favorites in terms of distribution flexibility. From their site, you can distribute on a variety of other video platforms and track their performance. I have not yet used the service, so I don’t know their weakness, but it doesn’t seem to have one from an outside point of view.

– Mesmo.tv: The last one I will mention and it is worth mentionning. Mesmo.tv lives on top of existing social network paltform. It is a simple new social feature to browse videos. They do not have a video portal of their own (not yet), but the founders figured they were doing better offering ways to distribute existing videos in social environments, rather than handling a heavy video platform.