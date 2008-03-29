Job Seekers, Beware!: Why Job Board Resumes Are Seen As Re-circulatory Garbage

Take another look at let it sink in a little bit. Many candidates I speak with do not truly understand the ramifications of having their name, address, and phone number, etc. public on a board like Monster, CareerBuilder, etc, for the whole world to see. Think about it: Do you really want your information to be used as wallpaper for every corporate and third-party recruiter out there?

Sure, I appreciate that by doing so, an opportunity may find you – after all, maybe you hate your job so much that you’re willing to take the risk . . . and although this comment might sting, maybe you’re part of that 10% of the job market that is simply ALWAYS looking for a new job (or new boyfriend/girlfriend, new home/apartment, etc., thinking that the solution/perfect job/soulmate is out there for you somewhere!)

If that’s the case, I’m not a pyscho-therapist so I hesitate to provide advice . . . however, if this doesn’t describe you, consider the following:

a. Your resume may have been auto-downloaded by HR through a job-board bot – if you don’t have the keywords necessary in your resume, you never wind up in anyone’s email account or on their applicant-tracking system desktop (i.e. your resume is never physically seen, yet alone reviewed, however HR “owns” your resume for 12 – 18 months). What this means is that you did not make it through the keyword criteria in the first place, and if a recruiter presents you, HR steps in and says, “We have that resume in our system and they were passed over due to lack of match.”

b. An unscrupulous third-party recruiter (exec search consultant / headhunter / etc.) may have submitted your resume to a position without your approval. Yes, there are dirty recruiters out there that will do this in order to get the OK to work on a position. They may attach your resume in an email to the hiring manager (“I found this candidate who may be a good fit for your open position”), and then when they get approval to work on the position, they then say, “Oh, that candidate failed a background check”, or “That candidate took another job”. In other words, your resume became a marketing piece for a dirty recruiter to fill the position through one of his/her own candidates . . . to earn a fee on the placement.

c. You may have inadvertently submitted yourself to a position a recruiter is working on, meaning in addition to the client company (as a headhunter’s job is to find the passive seeker, not the active seeker) – If so, we will be given the red light by HR. I hear things like, “That candidate has already submitted themselves to 4 open jobs – they don’t even know what they are looking for”. What happens? It’s simple – the headhunter is not able to create an aura of mystery and confidentiality regarding your candidacy.