45 World-Changers

By Alex Goldmark1 minute Read

The giant of the microfinance world, ACCION provides partners in 25 nations with technical assistance, financing, and guarantees. Those institutions, in turn, will support 3 million entrepreneurs this year with loans of typically less than $1,000. The idea: Tiny investments, multiplied on mass scale, drive huge gains in income and employment.
accion.org

