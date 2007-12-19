advertisement
Ten Profits with Purpose

By Alex Goldmark1 minute Read

Raises money for libraries and university groups by reselling their unwanted used books online. A percentage of each sale goes to nonprofit literacy partners around the world. Better world even reuses old library shelving in its warehouse. That “built-in cost of doing good is the key to success,” says cofounder Xavier Helgesen. The company just turned profitable.
