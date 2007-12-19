advertisement
Sketchpad: Oral-B Triumph with Smart Guide

By Tim McKeough1 minute Read

U.S. consumers spend nearly $4 billion annually on products to keep their pearly whites as bright as Julia Roberts’s. According to Mintel, a market research firm, power toothbrushes accounted for $350 million in 2006. Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B brand — the category leader with more than 40% market share — bet it could grow the market.

