Wish List: Gifts to Work Hard/Play Hard

By Mark Borden, Christopher Percy Collier, and Danielle Sacks1 minute Read

Send emails in the rain, text messages from the ski slopes. The OtterBox (shown for the BlackBerry 8800 but also available for iPhones) makes your smartphone almost fully impervious to the elements, without sacrificing functionality. $50; otterbox.com

