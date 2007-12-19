advertisement
Wish List: Gifts for the Road Warrior

By Mark Borden, Christopher Percy Collier, and Danielle Sacks1 minute Read

This durable, slim notebook offers Samsung’s new SSD technology, a bump-proof solid-state drive absent the moving parts, the noise and heat, and half of the bulk of a traditional hard disk drive. $2,199; dell.com

