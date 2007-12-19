advertisement
Wish List: Gifts for the Procrastinator

By Mark Borden, Christopher Percy Collier, and Danielle Sacks1 minute Read

The world’s finest guitar maker has revived the ukulele, that strummable little portal to the islands. From East Indian rosewood to rare Hawaiian koa, the beauty here is in the details. Models start at $389; martinguitar.com

