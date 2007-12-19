advertisement
Wish List: Gifts for the One-Upper

By Mark Borden, Christopher Percy Collier, and Danielle Sacks1 minute Read

Email may suffice to close the deal, but snail mailing handwritten notes on personalized stationery leaves a lasting imprint — especially when the stationery has been printed on an antique letterpress. New York-based Russell Sloane uses a vintage Vandercook press. From $700; russellsloane.com

