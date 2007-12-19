advertisement
Wish List: Gifts for the Multitasker

By Mark Borden, Christopher Percy Collier, and Danielle Sacks1 minute Read

Science meets art in this cosmeceutical for treating dark circles while hiding them. Anti-aging ingredients include more biotech terms than a Silicon Valley cocktail party including a “nanoparticle delivery system.” $39; kimikobeauty.com

