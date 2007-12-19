advertisement
Wish List: Gifts for the Creative

By Mark Borden, Christopher Percy Collier, and Danielle Sacks1 minute Read

If wearing vintage skate shoes isn’t eccentric enough for you, a simple online tool from Vans lets you rig up a custom pair of canvas slip-ons or “old skools” with a full range of colors and patterns. Takes about six weeks for delivery. $50; vans.com

