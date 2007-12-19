advertisement
Wish List: Gifts Business Leaders Want

By Mark Borden, Christopher Percy Collier, and Danielle Sacks1 minute Read

“In celebration of the 100th birthday of Charles Eames, I want an Eames Plywood Elephant [a limited edition elephant shaped wooden stool]. It was designed in 1945 but never released for distribution.” $2,007; eamesgallery.com

