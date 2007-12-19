The Latest and Greatest Innovations in Entertainment Technology

Although record companies continue to wage war against piracy, more artists are willing to meet the demand for easier and cheaper access to music while gaining more control over their work. Radiohead offered their most recent album as a download on their website to fans at any price — even zero — but fans were still willing to pay 40 GBP for the deluxe discbox, which includes vinyl and a bonus CD. Nine Inch Nails and Oasis, having ditched their labels, may soon follow suit. And for his solo debut, Black Eyed Peas front man, will.i.am partnered with Musicane to distribute digital downloads of his album, allowing enthusiastic fans to get a cut of the profits by putting his album’s widget on their site.
