Halo 3’s Octopus Marketing Strategy

By Quibian Salazar-Moreno1 minute Read

Only the King can offer you the one up on the game. From September 24 through October 22, Burger King Corp. will feature Halo 3-themed packaging, such as 42-ounce cup and King FRYPOD™. Consumers also access exclusive Halo 3 content, such as game tips by logging on to Burger King’s Halo 3 site.

