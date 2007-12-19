advertisement
Widgets We Love

By Michael A. Propero and Oscar Raymundo1 minute Read

“Originally released in 1972 by Matsushita, the Technics SL-1200 turntable is considered the industry standard by DJs worldwide 35 years later. No other single audio playback device has had as much cultural impact on modern music as this unassuming, built-like-a-tank turntable.” — Jack Buser, Dolby

