Lynne, I tried. I did try but this isn’t working, I do not fit in with your current demographic and there is no point in trying to do something just for the sake of doing it. I have not discontinued the idea of MAN IN A WOMB, but I am going to do it offline on my own database. I can’t express what all that is inside of me and I don’t want to keep two sets of books, that is not an enterpreneurial attitude.

Also in the last few days your CATCHPA spam system has been treating me like some low life spammer and I can’t keep putting those codes in without feeling like a spammer. If the system is responding in this way then I must follow and respect what it is the system is saying. That my behaviour is unacceptable under the algorithm that content is measured by – and I certainly don’t want to be ruled by a machine – I want to the master of my technology.

My earlier instincts at AlwaysOn were right, that I should not participate online this year, that I should sit this year out. I wish you all the best with your platform, I have tried it out, it does it work, it is an excellent platform but it is geared to market what is more HR than creative and even if it reaches the creative market, there are creative people who are zen like and appreciate the qualities I bring and then there creatives who live in ancient savage garden and the only way I deal with those people in the offline world is one to one basis, not on a group basis.

In the ideal world Fast Company and Inc Magazine would be two sides of the same magazine, one side representating the creative and turn the magazine over, the other side the entrepreneurial and then the respective websites become lightening rods for both audiences, but such a magazine would represent a metaphor for the right brain and left brain – it will still keep its respective domains just as the human brain does, but the community will act like a giant corpus callosum – the community wouldn’t just a collection of the INC 1000, it will be a best of both worlds and united front towards transformation and change.

As for Man in a Womb, the idea was good, but this is not the right environment, this is an environment that has to grow, has to be nurtured. You have people like Kevin and yourself, you are good people, maybe you need to express that, maybe you don’t, but you are going to grow for the better and it is like Kate Flaim and her website, making the human, human.

As for the 21, it was a longshot but the idea was simple BEING BORN AGAIN. No not Christian dogma being expressed, though I see no problem with internalizing spiritual wisdoms as a part of my growing process, but BORN AGAIN aspect of MAN IN A WOMB, was a celebration of daughters 21st Birthday on December 20th and this journey was meant to trace that nine months before the birth of my first child, I can still undertake that journey on my own but this too far a personal a journey to make online. She is a beautiful young women today and I love my daughter very much, I am proud of her.