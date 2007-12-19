Why You’ll Be Watching More and More TV On Your Computer

It’s “The End of Television as We Know It,” suggests IBM’s Institute for Business Value’s recent report on entertainment and media. The study reveals that 60% of respondents spend 1-4 hours a day online vs. 66% who watch 1-4 hours of TV, and 81% have watched or want to watch PC video, while 42% have watched or want to watch mobile video. Here are some of the best next generation content creators and providers.