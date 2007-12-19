advertisement
The CEO Who’s, Like, 17

By Chuck Salter1 minute Read

She may not have an MBA, a high-school diploma, or even a driver’s license yet, but Ashley Qualls already has an influential and lucrative Web site. Whateverlife.com attracts more than 7 million visitors a month — mostly teen girls, a valuable but typically elusive niche audience. In just two years it has generated more than $1 million in ad revenue and helped break new artists such as Lily Allen and the Jonas Brothers.

