12 Best Cups of Coffee of 2006

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Brand: Sacred Grounds Organic Coffee Roasters
Blend: Hamma Cooperative Yirgacheffe, Fair-Trade Organic
Roast: Medium-Light
Origin: South-central Ethiopia
Best Qualities: Strong blueberry aroma; lush, minty chocolate flavor.
Get some: www.sacredgroundscoffee.com

