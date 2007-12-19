advertisement
2005 Social Capitalist Awards

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Amherst, Massachusetts-based Verite provides high-quality audits that uncover factory violations for clients such as Tommy Hilfiger, Disney, and Timberland in 66 countries. At the same time, Verite also forges productive partnerships that encourage companies to promote better working conditions. Its work goes far beyond inspections. Verite works with companies to fix the problems audits uncover.

