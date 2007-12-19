advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Design’s Rising Stars

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

40-year-old architect, David Adjaye, makes his United States debut next summer with his Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver. While other architects choose marble, maple or glass, Adjaye opts for cheap poured concrete chipboard, sawn plywood or ashphalt, and anti-graffiti paint.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life