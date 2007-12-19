advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Widgets We Love

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The scoot concept recaptures the moral high ground from the Vespa and every other mini-motored vehicle. A collaborative effort from GRO Design, TIM Modelmakers, and Korff & van Mierlo, it’ll go 25 to 30 miles at about 20 mph–silently, cleanly–on plain old electricity.
www.electroscoot.com

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life