advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

8 Buzz-worthy Advertising Campaigns

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

One Second Theater” (BBDO): The award-winning GE ecomagination commercial, “Singin’ in the Rain,” was transformed into a DVR experiment in which viewers could pause frames to get the Hollywood dirt on its dancing elephant star.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life