The measure of a successful brand so often depends on whether it has achieved authenticity in the eyes of its consumers. But what makes a brand authentic? Turns out, there’s not just one recipe for originality. Some brands come across as naturally authentic, without even really intending to do so. Others have succeeded in creating the experience of authenticity for its consumers. We’ll let you be the judge. Here’s a look at how different brands have tackled the challenge of marketing authenticity.