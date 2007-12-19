advertisement
Best Business Books of 2006

By Fast Company Staff

Fishman, a Fast Company senior writer, adapted his December 2003 cover story, The Wal-Mart You Don’t Know, into a fascinating, even-handed look at the world’s largest retailer and how even its most simple actions, such as pricing salmon at $4.84 a pound, ripple through the global economy. Read an excerpt about The Man Who Said No to Wal-Mart.
