Bosses from Hell

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

People thought Gulf & Western was predatory and acquisitive under Charles Bluhdorn, who earned it the nickname “Engulf & Devour.” But when his tough-as-nails protege Davis ascended to the top position, a visitor asked why half of the offices were empty on the top floor of the company’s Manhattan skyscraper. “Those were my enemies,” Davis said. “I got rid of them.”

