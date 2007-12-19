Going Global? Prepare to Play by Local Rules

The Web has created a forum for content that transcends national boundaries, making the dissemination of politically and socially sensitive information far easier. In response to this phenomenon, however, many conservative regimes around the world have placed strict restrictions on the nature of the content available to their citizens. As a result, numerous companies are challenged with the morally sensitive issue of deciding what rules they are willing to abide by in order to do business internationally. It can be a tough call, with some companies choosing to censor their own content. There are also companies that although not engaged in self-censorship, are being forcibly censored. Here’s a look at some of the major players recently silenced by global Internet censorship.