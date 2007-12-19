Courage at Work

When it came to working conditions in the Gap’s factories, Anne Gust opted for full disclosure. The resulting social-responsibility report details, with unflinching honesty, the problems the retailer found in its 3,000 contract manufacturers. Then the company pulled its business from 136 factories and turned down bids from 100-plus others that failed to meet their labor standards. By going public with the company’s responses, the Gap hopes to improve the lives of factory workers.
