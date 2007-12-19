Customers First

Dan Cathy, president and COO of Chick-fil-A, believes that attentive, sincere, memorable service is a key ingredient to building a successful company. Service is tied to the corporate mission. It affects the bottom line. But what makes Cathy a leader worth watching is that he walks all that talk. He spends one day each year working behind the counter, just like Chick-fil-A’s 494 corporate employees do. “The closer top management are to the customer, the more successful an organization is likely to be,” he says. Over the past four years, sales have increased 40%, to $1.53 billion, and the number of locations has jumped from 958 to 1,160.