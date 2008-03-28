Using our senses

Day 8 of Man in a Womb

Since beginning Man in a Womb, I have done fairly well with my terrible habit of working into the early hours. 2 late nights out of 9 is not bad since I began writing this – and compared to what I was doing before this womblog, that is a massive improvement – but what counts is that I have not still broken the habit – and it is a terrible habit.

Worse still it is fueled by people who admire this trait. I have never viewed it as an admirable habit but I still do it anyway – simply put, I wish people today would take a leaf from Mohammed Ali and Howard Cosell to “tell it like it is”. Candor is a missing ingredient in business life and it is chiefly the only antidote I know to political correctness.

Prejudice is about being afraid of people who are different to you. Politically correct people by this very yardstick are prejudiced people. They make rules which are meant to be intelligent but often produce the exact opposite effect. Candor does not mean being rude, it means being honest, upfront and forthright. If a person upsets you, candor can have a form of political correctness in that one can say with assertiveness “I would like to tell you that what you did upset me”. Candor therefore cannot exist in a vacuum without an interest in the other person.

I have seen people who do not communicate simply because candor is missing from their lives. They would invariably equate candor with agression or bullying. To develop candor we need to ask the question “what will happen if I say this”. Will the world end simply because of how we interpreted the other persons communication.