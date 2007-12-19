advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

2005 Masters of Design

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Claudia Kotchka, a VP at Procter & Gamble, shocked the system by hiring dozens of designers and planting them in every business unit, making products more design driven. She also created the P&G Design Board, an advisory board that includes GM’s Bob Lutz and Old Navy’s design head Ivy Ross. The board meets every four months to go over new product concepts.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life