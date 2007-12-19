advertisement
The Global Electronic Waste Problem

By Fast Company Staff

Electronic waste from trashed consumer and business electronic products contains toxic metals such as lead, mercury, cadmium and beryllium, and other hazardous chemicals that can cause such medical problems as high blood pressure; damage to the central and peripheral nervous systems, the endocrine systems, the kidneys, lungs, liver and digestive tract; and pose a risk to unborn fetuses.

