advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Fast 50 2005: Breakthroughs

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

John Christakos, the president of Blu Dot Design & Manufacturing Inc., was hired to provide Home Depot with new products for the launch of their Manhattan store. Christakos has two weeks to design, prototype and deliver product samples, normally a 12-week process. He came through and sales were three times the projections.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life