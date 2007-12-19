Fast 50 2005: Milestones

Stephen DeWitt’s Azul Systems Inc. has created an infrastructure that he says will “deliver the right amount of processing power at the right time for what people want to do.” DeWitt likens it to having a power plant to tap into rather than running on batteries. Azul spent two years in stealth development, announcing itself to the world last September as the company began its field trials with major banks, telecoms, and health-care companies. Although the technology hasn’t been proven yet, DeWitt expects to earn revenue this spring.