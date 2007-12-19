advertisement
Fast 50 2005: New Ideas

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Dwight Aspinwall and his business partner Perry Dowst, of Jetboil Inc., have traveled a long way since they took a prototype of their self-heating mug to New Hampshire?s White Mountains in 2001. Their Jetboil personal cooking system, a propane-powered mug that can boil water in 60 seconds, has been picked up by 400 retailers since its debut in January of 2004.

